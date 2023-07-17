Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find the Missing Number in 9 Seconds?

Brain teasers are intriguing puzzles that test our critical thinking skills and challenge our problem-solving abilities. Very often, such puzzles are used to test the intelligence of an individual.

Attempting these puzzles is a great way to de-stress and stimulate your brain, improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The primary objective of these kinds of puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, boost your memory, and enhance your problem solving skills.

According to research, regular practise of such brain teasers can boost alertness, lift mood, improve concentration, and facilitate clear thinking.

If you love solving puzzles, this one is going to be super exciting for you.

Let’s get started now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find The Missing Number in 9 Seconds!

Source: Twitter/@math_puzzless

This brain teaser challenge shared on Twitter by @math_puzzless is going to test how sharp your brain is.

The question that is posed to the readers is, Can you find the missing number in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

In the image shared above, values attached to the shapes can be seen.

You need to find the missing number by finding the value of the respective shapes.

This is a straightforward question that will challenge your problem solving skills.

Individuals with a highly analytical mind will be able to find the hidden number within the time limit.

Have you found the missing number?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the hidden number.

Need a hint?

Here it is...

Try solving the equation and finding the values of each of the shapes.

And..

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve the brain teaser puzzle?

If so, what number did you find?

Those who are eager to know the solution can keep reading.

The answer is presented below.

Find The Missing Number in 9 Seconds - Solution

The solution is as follows:

Triangle + Square = 17

Circle - Triangle = 8

If we add both the equations, we get

Square + Circle = 25

And,

2 (Square + Circle) = 2*25

Therefore, the missing number is 50

That was some puzzle, wasn’t it?

We hope you loved it!

Takeaways from this Brain Teaser Challenge:

Based on how long it took you to locate the missing number, here are some takeaways:

1. If Solved Within 9 Seconds: You have excellent problem solving skills. You are the best of the best.

2. Between 9-15 Seconds: You have good problem solving skills. Keep practising, and you will be the best.

3. More than 15 seconds: You have average observation skills and need to practise regularly to enhance your problem solving skills.

Note: Brain teasers are simple tools to test observation skills and intelligence. If you are serious about knowing what your true IQ levels are, you can take a professional IQ test, such as the Mensa IQ Test, to get accurate results.

