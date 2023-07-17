You Have Genius Level Brain Power if You Can Find the Second Man in 5 Seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles test the visual skills of the readers by asking them to spot a hidden object in the image.

They are fun and challenging at the same time. The answers to such challenging puzzles are often fairly simple and easy to locate.

Practising such challenges on a daily basis helps you think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems. Also, it is one of the best ways to improve your critical thinking skills.

It also helps prevent cognitive decline in adults.

If you love solving puzzles, this one will be a delight for you.

What are you waiting for?

Let’s get started!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Second Man in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a man and a bird can be seen.

This seek and find puzzle asks the readers a simple question and that is can you find the second man in 5 seconds?

Your task is to spot the second man within 5 seconds.

So focus your eyes and mind on the image and see if you can spot it within the time limit. All the best!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Have you spotted the second man?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Most of you might have spotted the second man by now.

If you are unable to spot the second man within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Second Man in 5 Seconds - Solution

The second man can be seen in the space between the bird and the first man, only the outline of his face is visible.

