Current NFL Teams 2023: East, North, South, West Zone NFL Team List Here

The National Football League (NFL) stands as a cornerstone of American sports culture, bringing together 32 clubs for an epic display of athleticism and strategy. Divided into two conferences; the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC), each conference further breaks down into four divisions, forming the backdrop for intense matchups and lasting rivalries. These divisions serve as the stage where teams battle not only for wins but also for a place in fans' hearts. List of NFL Teams As mentioned above, the NFL has two conferences with 4 divisions each. Below is the list

American Football Conference (AFC) East Region North Region South Region West Region Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans Denver Broncos Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers National Football Conference (NFC) East Region North Region South Region West Region Dallas Cowboys Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals New York Giants Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks NFL Team Structure Each NFL club scores a franchise, the league's green light for the team to do its thing in its home city. This franchise covers two areas: 'Home Territory,' which stretches 75 miles from the city limits, or if a team sits within 100 miles of another league city, it covers half the gap between them. Then there's the 'Home Marketing Area,' which expands the Home Territory to engulf the whole state where the club operates and the space where the team sets up camp during training. And here's where the power plays come in. Every NFL member swings the exclusive right to throw down professional football showdowns within their Home Territory, along with the sole authority to shout out, showcase, and orchestrate events within their Home Marketing Area. Now, hold up, there's a wrinkle in the scheme – a couple of exceptions to this game. Picture this: when teams are practically neighbours, like those in the same city (think New York City and Los Angeles) or states (California, Florida, and Texas), they cut a deal to share the spotlight. They divide up the rights to the city's Home Territory and the state's Home Marketing Area.

Now, here's the deal – every NFL squad calls the contiguous United States home. No crossing borders here, but let's talk about a wild move. The Jacksonville Jaguars leapt across the pond, playing one home game a year at Wembley Stadium in London, England, starting in 2013. The Las Vegas Raiders and the LA teams, Rams and Chargers, followed suit, bringing some American football flavour to London from 2016 to 2019.