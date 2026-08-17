7 Animals That Can Survive Without a Heart
Did you know some animals can survive without a heart? Discover seven fascinating animals that lack a conventional heart and learn how they transport oxygen and nutrients.
The heart is one of the most important organs in living organisms because it pumps blood throughout the body. But not every animal has a heart. Some organisms use different ways to transport oxygen and nutrients, while others have body structures that helps materials to move directly between cells. Here are 7 animals that can survive without a conventional heart. Keep reading!
1. Jellyfish
Jellyfish do not have a heart. They also lack a brain and blood vessels. Their thin, gelatinous bodies allow oxygen and nutrients to move through diffusion.
2. Flatworms
Flatworms, including planarians do not have a heart or circulatory system. Their bodies are thin and flattened, the oxygen can reach cells through diffusion. A branched digestive system helps distribute nutrients throughout the body.
3. Sponges
Sponges do not have a heart. They also lack blood and a conventional circulatory system. Water continuously passes through their bodies. This water brings oxygen and food particles while carrying away waste.
4. Sea Anemones
Sea anemones do not have a heart. They have a simple body structure with a central digestive cavity. Oxygen and nutrients move through the body mainly by diffusion.
5. Corals
Corals are animals and do not have hearts. They have a simple body structure and lack a normal circulatory system. Oxygen and nutrients are transported through tissues by diffusion and fluid movement.
6. Tapeworms
Tapeworms do not have a heart or blood circulatory system. They absorb nutrients directly through their body surface and their flattened shape helps nutrients and gases move efficiently through their tissues. They live inside the digestive systems of their hosts.
7. Hydra
Hydra is a tiny freshwater animal that does not have a heart. It has a simple tubular body. Oxygen enters directly through its body surface and nutrients are distributed through its central digestive cavity and then move to cells by diffusion.
Animals Without a Heart
|Animal
|Heart
|How Materials Are Transported
|Jellyfish
|No
|Diffusion and water movement
|Flatworms
|No
|Diffusion and branched digestive system
|Sponges
|No
|Water flow and diffusion
|Sea anemones
|No
|Diffusion and digestive cavity
|Corals
|No
|Diffusion and tissue fluids
|Tapeworms
|No
|Absorption through body surface
|Hydra
|No
|Diffusion and digestive cavity
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.