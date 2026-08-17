7 Animals That Can Survive Without a Heart

The heart is one of the most important organs in living organisms because it pumps blood throughout the body. But not every animal has a heart. Some organisms use different ways to transport oxygen and nutrients, while others have body structures that helps materials to move directly between cells. Here are 7 animals that can survive without a conventional heart. Keep reading!

1. Jellyfish

Jellyfish do not have a heart. They also lack a brain and blood vessels. Their thin, gelatinous bodies allow oxygen and nutrients to move through diffusion.

2. Flatworms

Flatworms, including planarians do not have a heart or circulatory system. Their bodies are thin and flattened, the oxygen can reach cells through diffusion. A branched digestive system helps distribute nutrients throughout the body.