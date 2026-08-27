Skywatchers all over the world will witness a great celestial event on the night of August 27 and 28 2026. This will be the last eclipse of the year and the full Sturgeon Moon will turn into the Blood Moon tonight.

The Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA states that at the peak of this eclipse the darkest shadows of Earth will envelop around 96.2% of the moon.

This celestial event is technically classified as a partial lunar eclipse. But it will look nearly identical to a total eclipse.

When is the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in August 2026?

The deep partial eclipse lasts for about five hours from start to finish. People in North and South America experience the phenomenon towards the end of Thursday night. And the UK and Western Europe population will get to witness the peak of the Blood Moon just before dawn on Friday.