Which Is the Longest River in Singapore?
The Kallang River is the longest river in Singapore. Learn about its length, source, importance, history and why it plays a vital role in Singapore’s water management system.
Singapore is one of the world's smallest countries, but it has several rivers. Among them with the length of 10km, Kallang River is Singapore's longest river. This river connects Lower Pierce Reservoir with Marina Reservoir. Keep reading in detail.
Which Is the Longest River in Singapore?
The Kallang River is the longest river in Singapore. It begins near the Lower Peirce Reservoir in central Singapore and flows southwards before emptying into the Marina Reservoir. It is an important river for clear water and beautiful riversides.
Where Does the Kallang River Flow?
The river originates near Lower Peirce Reservoir and passes through several areas before reaching Marina Reservoir. Some important places along its course include lower Peirce Reservoir, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Kolam Ayer, Kallang Basin, Marina Reservoir. The river flowing through Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is one of Singapore’s most visited urban parks.
What are the tributaries of Kallang River?
Tributaries of Kallang River are Sungei Whampoa, the Pelton Canal and the Bukit Timah Second Diversion Canal. There is another unnamed Kallang River tributary in Toa Payoh. It flows from Braddell Road, via Toa Payoh North and Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.
What Is Singapore’s ABC Waters Programme?
The Active, Beautiful, Clean (ABC) Waters Programme is a initiative launched by Singapore’s Public Utilities Board (PUB). The programme aims to transform canals and rivers into vibrant community spaces while improving water quality.
What Are the Other Major Rivers in Singapore?
Besides the Kallang River, Singapore has several other rivers and waterways.
|River
|Approximate Length
|Kallang River
|10 km
|Singapore River
|3.2 km
|Rochor River
|2.7 km
|Geylang River
|4.7 km
|Sungei Serangoon
|Around 8 km
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.