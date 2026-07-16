Singapore is one of the world's smallest countries, but it has several rivers. Among them with the length of 10km, Kallang River is Singapore's longest river. This river connects Lower Pierce Reservoir with Marina Reservoir. Keep reading in detail.

Which Is the Longest River in Singapore?

The Kallang River is the longest river in Singapore. It begins near the Lower Peirce Reservoir in central Singapore and flows southwards before emptying into the Marina Reservoir. It is an important river for clear water and beautiful riversides.

Where Does the Kallang River Flow?

The river originates near Lower Peirce Reservoir and passes through several areas before reaching Marina Reservoir. Some important places along its course include lower Peirce Reservoir, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Kolam Ayer, Kallang Basin, Marina Reservoir. The river flowing through Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is one of Singapore’s most visited urban parks.