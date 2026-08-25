The night sky delivers a stunning visual display as a deep partial lunar eclipse turns the full Moon into a rich coppery red moon on the night of August 27 and 28 2026. NASA astronomical tracking confirms that the central umbral shadow of Earth will cover about 96.2% of the lunar surface.

The celestial event is technically classified as a partial eclipse rather than totality. But the sheer depth of coverage gives the Moon a striking Blood Moon appearance. And the positioning of the golden planet Saturn would be right beside it on Thursday and Friday.

Hereonwards you will read about when, where, and at what time the partial lunar eclipse will be visible so that you don’t miss the final sky event of August 2026.

Where will 2026 Partial Lunar Eclipse be Visible?

Viewing hours of the lunar eclipse and Saturn in night depend heavily on your location. The cosmic alignment of both the celestial events starts from late Thursday night and will continue till early Friday morning.