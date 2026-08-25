Deep Partial Lunar Eclipse 2026: Where to Watch 96% Blood Moon Beside Saturn on August 27- 28
A deep partial lunar eclipse will sweep across the night sky on August 27–28, 2026. With Earth's dark shadow blanketing 96.2% of the Moon's surface observers across the Americas, Europe, and Africa can witness a stunning rusty-red Blood Moon glowing alongside Saturn.
The night sky delivers a stunning visual display as a deep partial lunar eclipse turns the full Moon into a rich coppery red moon on the night of August 27 and 28 2026. NASA astronomical tracking confirms that the central umbral shadow of Earth will cover about 96.2% of the lunar surface.
The celestial event is technically classified as a partial eclipse rather than totality. But the sheer depth of coverage gives the Moon a striking Blood Moon appearance. And the positioning of the golden planet Saturn would be right beside it on Thursday and Friday.
Hereonwards you will read about when, where, and at what time the partial lunar eclipse will be visible so that you don’t miss the final sky event of August 2026.
Where will 2026 Partial Lunar Eclipse be Visible?
Viewing hours of the lunar eclipse and Saturn in night depend heavily on your location. The cosmic alignment of both the celestial events starts from late Thursday night and will continue till early Friday morning.
Skywatchers in North and South America will get the prime viewing during comfortable evening and midnight hours on Thursday August 27.
But observers across the UK and Western Europe must look toward the western horizon before dawn on Friday August 28 for best visibility of the eclipse.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Visibility Time for 27 and 28 August 2026
NASA has issued the following eclipse timetable maps along with the core phases of the celestial show:
|Partial Lunar Eclipse Phase
|Universal Time (UTC)
|Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
|British Summer Time (BST)
|Penumbral Begins
|
01:23 UTC
(Aug 28)
|
9:23 PM
(Aug 27)
|
2:23 AM
(Aug 28)
|Partial Eclipse Begins
|
02:33 UTC
(Aug 28)
|
10:33 PM
(Aug 27)
|
3:33 AM
(Aug 28)
|Maximum Eclipse (Peak)
|
04:12 UTC
(Aug 28)
|
12:12 AM
(Aug 28)
|
5:12 AM
(Aug 28)
|Partial Eclipse Ends
|
05:52 UTC
(Aug 28)
|
1:52 AM
(Aug 28)
|
6:52 AM
(Aug 28)
What is Partial Lunar Eclipse Visiblity on Raksha Bandhan?
The partial lunar eclipse event for skywatchers in India will coincide with Raksha Bandhan celebration on Friday 28 August 2026.
It means that the event takes place during daylight hours while the Moon stays below the horizon. The moon phase will not affect the local festivities unaffected by Sutak restrictions of Hindu calender.
How does a Partial Lunar Eclipse Occur?
A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. And the movement casts its vast shadow into space resulting in eclipse.
When sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere the shorter blue wavelengths scatter outward via Rayleigh scattering.
Longer red and orange light waves bend inward which illuminate the shadowed lunar surface in warm copper tones. Throughout this peak phase Saturn hangs nearby like a steady golden accent in the sky.
On August 27–28, don’t miss the deep partial lunar eclipse 🌕🔴— Star Walk (@StarWalk) August 22, 2026
At its peak, about 96% of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s dark shadow, making it look almost like a Blood Moon.
🌍 Where to watch: The Americas will get the best views, while observers in Europe and Africa can… pic.twitter.com/qS0wgTJ9qE
Lunar Eclipse Visibility Tips for Skywatchers
To view a lunar eclipse on Thursday or Friday requires zero protective filters or specialised equipment. It remains completely safe to watch with the naked eye. And if you reside within the primary viewing path across the Americas, Europe, or Africa all you need to do is step outside during maximum eclipse to enjoy this rare pairing of Saturn and the 96% Blood Moon.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.