The festival of Raksha Bandhan 2026 is almost here. It will mark an essential observance on the Hindu calendar across the globe. And the traditional Panchang puts the official date of Raksha Bandhan on Friday August 28 2026.

The Shravan Purnima tithi officially starts on August 27 at 9:08 AM IST and ends on August 28 at 9:48 AM IST.

For readers calculating how many days are left until Raksha Bandhan 2026 the global countdown has entered its final days. And if you are planning ahead for future years then mark down when Raksha Bandhan is in 2027 with the answer available in this blog hereafter.

How Many Days Left Until Raksha Bandhan 2026?

There are just 3 days left until the nationwide celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2026 on Friday, August 28. The festival traditionally takes place on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana.