How Many Days are Left Until Raksha Bandhan 2026? Check Date and Time across Major Subcontinents
With Raksha Bandhan 2026 approaching, households across India and the global diaspora are preparing for the annual sibling festival. Learn exactly how many days are left until Raksha Bandhan 2026, full moon timings in different time zones, and regional observation dates across major subcontinents.
The festival of Raksha Bandhan 2026 is almost here. It will mark an essential observance on the Hindu calendar across the globe. And the traditional Panchang puts the official date of Raksha Bandhan on Friday August 28 2026.
The Shravan Purnima tithi officially starts on August 27 at 9:08 AM IST and ends on August 28 at 9:48 AM IST.
For readers calculating how many days are left until Raksha Bandhan 2026 the global countdown has entered its final days. And if you are planning ahead for future years then mark down when Raksha Bandhan is in 2027 with the answer available in this blog hereafter.
How Many Days Left Until Raksha Bandhan 2026?
There are just 3 days left until the nationwide celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2026 on Friday, August 28. The festival traditionally takes place on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana.
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date and Time for India
Here is the official date and time for India to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year:
|Raksha Bandhan Celebration
|Date and Local Time (IST)
|Shravan Purnima Tithi Starts
|August 27, 2026, at 09:08 AM
|Shravan Purnima Tithi Ends
|August 28, 2026, at 09:48 AM
|Official Public Observance
|Friday, August 28, 2026
|Next Year's Raksha Bandhan Date
|Tuesday, August 17, 2027
What is Raksha Bandhan 2026 Time Across Major Subcontinents?
Due to international time zone conversions the global Indian diaspora observes the full moon tithi at different local clock times.
- North America (USA and Canada): Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) aligns with the start of the tithi on Wednesday evening that is August 27 starting around 11:38 PM EDT.
- United Kingdom and Europe: In British Summer Time (BST) the full moon phase spans from 4:38 AM on August 28 through the early morning hours.
- Southeast Asia and Australia: Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) marks the start of the tithi on August 27 at 1:38 PM AEST extending into the afternoon of August 28.
What is Cultural and Historical Significance of Raksha Bandhan?
Raksha Bandhan literally translates to the bond of protection. The festival has deep roots in South Asian history and folklore.
The celebration of Raksha Bandhan honors the commitment between siblings where sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) around their brothers' wrists and receiving gifts areceivege of lifelong support in return.
Historical accounts record that Queen Karnavati of Mewar sent a sacred thread to Mughal Emperor Humayun seeking military support when her kingdom was under siege. This historical anecdotes was pasanecdoteto illustrate how the tradition extended beyond biological relationships to form diplomatic and social bonds.
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