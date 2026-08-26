India is one of the major producers of lac. It is a natural resin obtained mainly from insects that grow on certain trees. Lac is used in products such as varnishes, polishes, dyes and other industrial materials. Ranchi in Jharkhand is known for the lac industry. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Called the Lac Capital of India?

Ranchi is popularly associated with the Lac Capital of India. It is the capital city of Jharkhand. Jharkhand is one of India’s leading lac-producing states. The region has best conditions for lac cultivation.

Why Is Ranchi Called the Lac Capital of India?

Ranchi is located in Jharkhand is a major la producing region. Lac cultivation is widely practised in different parts of the state. The region has suitable host trees for lac insects. Ranchi is also an important centre for research and development related to lac.