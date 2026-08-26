Which City Is Called the Lac Capital of India?
Know which city is called the Lac Capital of India, why it is famous for lac production and the key facts about India’s lac industry.
India is one of the major producers of lac. It is a natural resin obtained mainly from insects that grow on certain trees. Lac is used in products such as varnishes, polishes, dyes and other industrial materials. Ranchi in Jharkhand is known for the lac industry. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which City Is Called the Lac Capital of India?
Ranchi is popularly associated with the Lac Capital of India. It is the capital city of Jharkhand. Jharkhand is one of India’s leading lac-producing states. The region has best conditions for lac cultivation.
Why Is Ranchi Called the Lac Capital of India?
Ranchi is located in Jharkhand is a major la producing region. Lac cultivation is widely practised in different parts of the state. The region has suitable host trees for lac insects. Ranchi is also an important centre for research and development related to lac.
What Is Lac?
Lac is a natural resin produced by the lac insect. The main lac-producing insect is Kerria lacca. The insect lives on the branches of specific host trees. The resinous secretion forms a coating around the branches. The collected material is processed to produce products such as shellac.
Which State Is the Largest Producer of Lac in India?
Jharkhand is one of India’s leading lac producing states and has traditionally been a major centre of lac cultivation. Other important lac producing states include Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha.
What Is Lac Used For?
Lac has several commercial and industrial uses making varnishes and polishes, producing shellac, manufacturing certain coatings, making dyes and colouring materials. It is also used in pharmaceutical and food-related applications in processed forms.
Lac Capital of India
|Feature Details
|Lac Capital of India
|Ranchi
|State
|Jharkhand
|Major Lac-Producing State
|Jharkhand
|Lac-Producing Insect
|Kerria lacca
|Important Host Trees
|Kusum, palash, and ber
|Main Product
|Shellac
|Major Uses
|Polishes, varnishes, coatings, and other products
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