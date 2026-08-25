Which Indian District Has the Highest Number of Villages? Know the Answer
Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal has the highest number of villages among Indian districts according to Census 2011 data. Know its village count, location, area and key facts.
India has thousands of villages spread across its states and districts. Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal recorded the highest number of villages among Indian districts in the 2011 Census, with 8,694 villages. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian District Has the Highest Number of Villages?
Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal has the highest number of villages among Indian districts according to Census 2011 data. The district had 8,694 villages. Of these, 7,600 were inhabited and 1,094 were uninhabited. The district headquarters is Midnapore. It is located in the western part of West Bengal.
How Many Villages Are There in Paschim Medinipur?
According to Census 2011 data:
|Feature
|Details
|Total villages
|8,694
|Inhabited villages
|7,600
|Uninhabited villages
|1,094
|District context
|Paschim Medinipur (significantly higher number of villages compared to subsequent districts in the ranking)
|Data source
|Census 2011 data
Where Is Paschim Medinipur Located?
Paschim Medinipur is located in southern-western West Bengal. Its headquarters is Midnapore. The district shares boundaries with several districts of West Bengal. Kharagpur is one of its major cities.
Which District Has the Second-Highest Number of Villages?
Mayurbhanj in Odisha is among the districts with the next highest number of villages. According to the cited Census-based compariso Paschim Medinipur had 8,694 villages and Mayurbhanj has 3,950 villages.
What Happened to the Old Medinipur District?
The present-day Paschim Medinipur should not be confused with the former undivided Medinipur district. The earlier Medinipur district was one of the largest districts in West Bengal. Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are now separate districts.
What Is Paschim Medinipur Famous For?
The district is known for Kharagpur, Midnapore, Agriculture, Forest areas, Rural settlements, Tribal culture, Historical sites and Educational institutions.
What Is the Area of Paschim Medinipur?
Paschim Medinipur covers a large geographical area in western West Bengal. The district contains agricultural plains as well as forested regions.
Paschim Medinipur
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Paschim Medinipur
|State
|West Bengal
|Status
|Highest number of villages among districts
|Total villages
|8,694
|Inhabited villages
|7,600
|Uninhabited villages
|1,094
|Headquarters
|Midnapore
|Major city
|Kharagpur
|Census reference
|2011
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