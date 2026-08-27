Which Indian Fort Is Known as the Fort of Victory?
Vijaydurg Fort in Maharashtra is known as the Fort of Victory. Know its location, history, who renamed it and why it is important in Maratha history.
India has many forts each with its own history of battles and architectural stories. One such famous fort is Vijaydurg Fort in Maharashtra which is known as the Fort of Victory. The name was given to the fort by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after he captured it in the 17th century. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian Fort Is Known as the Fort of Victory?
Vijaydurg Fort is known as the Fort of Victory. It is located in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. The fort is situated in the Konkan coast. It was originally known as Gheria. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured the fort in 1653. He renamed it Vijaydurg, meaning Fort of Victory.
Where Is Vijaydurg Fort Located?
Vijaydurg Fort is located in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra. It is situated along the Arabian Sea coast. It is surrounded by water on three sides.
What Was Vijaydurg Fort Originally Called?
The fort was originally called Gheria. The name was associated with the nearby village of Girye. It was originally built by the Shilahara dynasty. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured the fort in 1653. He renamed it Vijaydurg.
Why Is Vijaydurg Called the Fort of Victory?
The word Vijay means victory. Shivaji Maharaj renamed the fort Vijaydurg after capturing it. The fort became an important part of the Maratha coastal defence system.
What Is the Historical Importance of Vijaydurg Fort?
It was an important Maratha naval fortress. It helped protect the Konkan coastline. It was used as a strategic base for maritime operations. The fort witnessed several naval battles. It later became associated with the famous Maratha naval commander Kanhoji Angre.
Why Is Vijaydurg Also Called the Gibraltar of the East?
Vijaydurg is also popularly known as the Gibraltar of the East. Its strong defensive position made it difficult to attack.
Who Built Vijaydurg Fort?
The fort’s was built by Shilahara dynasty. It was built under Raja Bhoj II. Its early construction dates to the medieval period. Shivaji Maharaj later captured and strengthened the fort.
Vijaydurg Fort
|Feature Details
|Name
|Vijaydurg Fort
|Nickname
|Fort of Victory
|Location
|Sindhudurg, Maharashtra
|Coast
|Arabian Sea
|Original Name
|Gheria
|Captured By
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
|Year of Capture
|1653
|Earlier Builders
|Shilahara dynasty
|Major Role
|Maratha naval fortress
|Other Name
|Gibraltar of the East
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