India has many forts each with its own history of battles and architectural stories. One such famous fort is Vijaydurg Fort in Maharashtra which is known as the Fort of Victory. The name was given to the fort by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after he captured it in the 17th century. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian Fort Is Known as the Fort of Victory?

Vijaydurg Fort is known as the Fort of Victory. It is located in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. The fort is situated in the Konkan coast. It was originally known as Gheria. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured the fort in 1653. He renamed it Vijaydurg, meaning Fort of Victory.

Where Is Vijaydurg Fort Located?

Vijaydurg Fort is located in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra. It is situated along the Arabian Sea coast. It is surrounded by water on three sides.