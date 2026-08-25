Which Is the Longest Cave in India? Know the Answer

India has many beautiful caves particularly in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Among them, Krem Liat Prah is the longest known cave system in India. It is located in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Longest Cave in India?

Krem Liat Prah is the longest known cave system in India. It is located in Meghalaya. The cave is situated in the East Jaintia Hills region. Its explored passages extend for more than 37 kilometres. It is part of a large network of limestone caves in Meghalaya.

Where Is Krem Liat Prah Located?

Krem Liat Prah is located in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. It lies in the Jaintia Hills region of the state. The area is known for its limestone formations. Meghalaya’s heavy rainfall and limestone geology have helped create an extensive network of caves. Krem Liat Prah is part of the Shnongrim Ridge cave system.