Which Is the Longest Cave in India? Know the Answer
Krem Liat Prah in Meghalaya is the longest known cave system in India. Know its length, location, discovery, features and important geographical facts.
India has many beautiful caves particularly in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Among them, Krem Liat Prah is the longest known cave system in India. It is located in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Longest Cave in India?
Krem Liat Prah is the longest known cave system in India. It is located in Meghalaya. The cave is situated in the East Jaintia Hills region. Its explored passages extend for more than 37 kilometres. It is part of a large network of limestone caves in Meghalaya.
Where Is Krem Liat Prah Located?
Krem Liat Prah is located in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. It lies in the Jaintia Hills region of the state. The area is known for its limestone formations. Meghalaya’s heavy rainfall and limestone geology have helped create an extensive network of caves. Krem Liat Prah is part of the Shnongrim Ridge cave system.
How Long Is Krem Liat Prah?
The known cave passages extend for more than 37 kilometres. The exact length can change as explorers discover.
Why Is Krem Liat Prah Famous?
Krem Liat Prah is India’s longest known cave system. Its is also famous for underground passages, limestone formations, large chambers, complex cave networks and scientific and geological importance.
What Does Krem Mean in Meghalaya?
The word Krem means cave in the local Khasi language. Therefore, the name Krem Liat Prah refers to a cave in the Khasi linguistic tradition. Meghalaya has thousands of caves and many of their names begin with the word Krem.
Why Does Meghalaya Have So Many Caves?
Meghalaya is particularly famous for its caves because of its limestone-rich geology and heavy rainfall. Limestone is easily dissolved by slightly acidic rainwater. Water enters cracks and joints in the rock. Over long periods, the rock gradually dissolves.
What Are the Major Caves of Meghalaya?
Apart from Krem Liat Prah, Meghalaya has several important cave systems, including Krem Puri, Krem Mawmluh, Krem Syndai, Krem Khung and Mawsmai Cave.
Which Is the Longest Cave in Meghalaya?
Krem Liat Prah is the longest known cave system in Meghalaya as well as India. Its large network is located in the Jaintia Hills, an area that contains some of the most important limestone caves in the country.
Longest Cave in India
|Feature
|Details
|Cave
|Krem Liat Prah
|Status
|Longest known cave system in India
|Location
|East Jaintia Hills
|State
|Meghalaya
|Region
|Jaintia Hills
|Known length
|More than 37 km
|Cave type
|Limestone/karst cave system
|Famous for
|Extensive underground passages
|Major cave region
|Shnongrim Ridge
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