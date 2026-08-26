Which Lake Is Called the Wish-Fulfilling Lake of India?
Khecheopalri Lake in Sikkim is known as the Wish-Fulfilling Lake. Know its location, altitude, religious significance and interesting facts.
India is home to several beautiful lakes, many of which are associated with interesting legends and religious beliefs. One such lake is Khecheopalri Lake in Sikkim, which is popularly known as the Wish-Fulfilling Lake. The lake is considered sacred by both Buddhists and Hindus and is an important pilgrimage site in Sikkim.
Which Lake Is Called the Wish-Fulfilling Lake?
Khecheopalri Lake is known as the Wish-Fulfilling Lake. It is located in Sikkim. The lake is situated in the Khecheopalri area of West Sikkim. It is considered a sacred lake by both Buddhists and Hindus. The lake is also known as Khecheopalri Cho.
Where Is Khecheopalri Lake Located?
Khecheopalri Lake is located in West Sikkim. It lies in the Himalayan region of Sikkim. It is located close to the village of Khecheopalri. The lake is part of the Khecheopalri Wetland which is an important natural area in the region.
Why Is Khecheopalri Lake Called the Wish-Fulfilling Lake?
The lake is considered sacred by local communities. According to local beliefs, wishes made at the lake can be fulfilled. This belief has made the lake an important pilgrimage destination.
What Is Special About Khecheopalri Lake?
One of the most interesting features associated with Khecheopalri Lake is the belief that leaves do not remain floating on its surface. The lake is surrounded by forests. It leaves regularly fall into the water.
Religious Significance of Khecheopalri Lake
Khecheopalri Lake is considered sacred by Buddhists. It is also regarded as a holy place by Hindus. The lake is associated with religious traditions and local legends. A monastery is located near the lake. The devotees visit the site throughout the year.
Khecheopalri Lake and Buddhist Beliefs
Khecheopalri Lake has an important place in the Buddhist traditions of Sikkim. It is regarded as a sacred lake. Buddhist pilgrims visit the lake for prayers and religious activities.
Which Festival Is Associated With Khecheopalri Lake?
Maghe Purne is a Buddhist festival. It is associated with Khecheopalri Lake. The festival attracts devotees to the lake.
Khecheopalri Lake
|Feature Details
|Name
|Khecheopalri Lake
|Nickname
|Wish-Fulfilling Lake
|Location
|West Sikkim, Sikkim
|Region
|Himalayas
|Religious Importance
|Sacred to Buddhists and Hindus
|Famous For
|Religious significance and local legends
|Also Known As
|Khecheopalri Cho
|Nearby Settlement
|Khecheopalri
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.