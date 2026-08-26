Which Lake Is Called the Wish-Fulfilling Lake of India?

India is home to several beautiful lakes, many of which are associated with interesting legends and religious beliefs. One such lake is Khecheopalri Lake in Sikkim, which is popularly known as the Wish-Fulfilling Lake. The lake is considered sacred by both Buddhists and Hindus and is an important pilgrimage site in Sikkim.

Which Lake Is Called the Wish-Fulfilling Lake?

Khecheopalri Lake is known as the Wish-Fulfilling Lake. It is located in Sikkim. The lake is situated in the Khecheopalri area of West Sikkim. It is considered a sacred lake by both Buddhists and Hindus. The lake is also known as Khecheopalri Cho.

Where Is Khecheopalri Lake Located?

Khecheopalri Lake is located in West Sikkim. It lies in the Himalayan region of Sikkim. It is located close to the village of Khecheopalri. The lake is part of the Khecheopalri Wetland which is an important natural area in the region.