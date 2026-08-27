Have you ever wondered why the long strip used by aircraft for take off and landing is called a runway? The word runway may sound like a place where someone runs but in aviation it has a specific meaning. The name is linked to the way aircraft run along the ground before becoming airborne and during the landing process. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Are Airport Runways Called Runways?

Airport runways are called runways because aircraft move or run along the ground before taking off. An aircraft does not immediately become airborne when it starts moving. It accelerates along the runway. Once it reaches the required speed, it takes off.

What Is a Runway?

A runway is a prepared and designated surface at an airport or airfield for aircraft take offs and landings. It can be made from Asphalt, Concrete and other specially prepared surfaces. Modern runways are designed to withstand the weight and speed of aircraft.