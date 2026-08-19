UBSE Compartment Result 2026: UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Released; Check Scorecard at ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE Compartment Result 2026: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the UBSE 10th and 12th compartment results 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results and download their marksheets.

UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment result 2026 link is available on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link on this page to check the result and download the online marksheets. Candidates who have cleared their UK Board compartment exam will be eligible for Class 11 and undergraduate studies after Class 12.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 main examination results were announced on April 25, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.10% for Class 10 exams and 85.11% for Class 12 exams.