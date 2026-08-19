UBSE Compartment Result 2026: UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Released; Check Scorecard at ubse.uk.gov.in
UBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 has been declared. The link to check the individual marksheets is available at ubse.uk.gov.in under Board Exam – Improvement Exam – Imp Exam 2026 Result
UBSE Compartment Result 2026: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the UBSE 10th and 12th compartment results 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results and download their marksheets.
UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment result 2026 link is available on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link on this page to check the result and download the online marksheets. Candidates who have cleared their UK Board compartment exam will be eligible for Class 11 and undergraduate studies after Class 12.
The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 main examination results were announced on April 25, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.10% for Class 10 exams and 85.11% for Class 12 exams.
UBSE 10th Compartment Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here (Link Active Soon)
UBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here (Link Active Soon)
Steps to Download UK Board Compartment Result 2026
The UK Board class 10 and class 12 compartment result 2026 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board
Step 2: Click on UBSE 10th/ 12th compartment result 2026 link
Step 3: Log in with the Roll number and CAPTCHA
Step 4: The individual marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the UBSE compartment result 2026 for further reference
Details Mentioned on the UK Board Compartment Marksheets 2026
The Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th compartment result 2026 is now available online. When downloading the marksheets, candidates need to check the following details
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Class
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Stream
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Subject
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Marks
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Grade
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Qualifying status
UBSE Compartment Result 2026 Out: What Next
With the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment results out, candidates now want to know what the next steps are.
If a candidate fails the compartment exam, they have the option to register for the upcoming annual board exam scheduled for March 2027 for the failed subjects. The marks in the subjects they have passed will be retained, and they do not need to sit for it. Students can also consider enrolling in an open school to save the current academic year through credit transfer or on-demand exams.
https://ubse.uk.gov.in/
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.