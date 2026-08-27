WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 Releasing Today: Check Download Steps & Exam Dates

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Higher Secondary Semester III Examination 2027 admit cards today, August 27, 2026. The admit cards will be made available through the Council's official website for schools to download and distribute to students.

The release date was earlier scheduled for August 21, 2026, but WBCHSE revised the schedule and moved it to August 27. The revised notification applies to candidates appearing for the regular Semester III examination as well as those appearing for the Semester III supplementary examination.

WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027: Key Highlights