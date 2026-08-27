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WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 Releasing Today: Check Download Steps & Exam Dates

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:06 IST

WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 is releasing today, August 27. Check the revised release date, download steps, exam dates, timings and important instructions.

WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 Releasing Today: Check Download Steps & Exam Dates
WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 Releasing Today: Check Download Steps & Exam Dates
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The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Higher Secondary Semester III Examination 2027 admit cards today, August 27, 2026. The admit cards will be made available through the Council's official website for schools to download and distribute to students.

The release date was earlier scheduled for August 21, 2026, but WBCHSE revised the schedule and moved it to August 27. The revised notification applies to candidates appearing for the regular Semester III examination as well as those appearing for the Semester III supplementary examination.

WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027: Key Highlights

Particular

Details

Board

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education

Exam

WBCHSE Higher Secondary Semester III Examination 2027

Admit Card Release Date

August 27, 2026

Earlier Release Date

August 21, 2026

Exam Dates

September 21 to October 7, 2026

Exam Time

11 AM to 12 PM

Official Website

wbchse.wb.gov.in

How Will Schools Download WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027?

The Semester III admit cards will be downloaded by the school authorities through the WBCHSE website. Students are expected to collect their authenticated admit cards from their respective schools.

WB HS Semester 3 Exam Date 2027

The WBCHSE Higher Secondary Semester III examinations will be conducted from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift, from 11 AM to 12 PM. Students should carefully check their individual admit cards for the subject-wise examination schedule, examination centre and other instructions.

Details Mentioned on WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Admit card number
  • Examination name
  • Subject details
  • Examination dates
  • Examination centre
  • Examination centre address
  • Examination timings
  • Candidate instructions
  • School details and authentication

WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027: What If There Is an Error?

If a student notices an error in the name, roll number, subject, examination centre or any other important information, they should immediately inform their school authorities. Students should not attempt to make any changes to the admit card themselves. The school should coordinate with WBCHSE for necessary corrections.

Also Check: Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:06 IST

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