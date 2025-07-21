Connecticut Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits and Prior Public Experience

Connecticut is currently led by a Democrat, Ned Lamont, who was sworn in as the state's 89th governor on January 9, 2019. He began serving his second term as governor on January 4, 2023. Lamont has a unique history as a businessman turned public servant, and has a collaborative approach to leadership that is grounded in the principles of entrepreneurship, education, innovation, and economic development. He has founded a telecommunications and technology company, volunteered in Connecticut high schools, and served on local government boards. Ned Lamont is committed to the growth and future of Connecticut and through his approach to governing, he exemplifies transparency, bi-partisan collaboration and meaningful solutions to real problems. Check out: Who is the Governor of Maine? Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

What is Ned Lamont’s Political Affiliation? Ned Lamont is a member of the Democratic Party. He has a vision for his political agenda that includes education reform, job creation, healthcare access, and responsible spending. He received national media attention in 2006, when he ran against sitting Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary election because he did not agree with him about the Iraq War and he was an independent thinker. How Many Terms May A Governor Serve in Connecticut? Connecticut does not have any term limits for governor. A governor may serve an unlimited number of four-year terms, so long as the people elect him/her. Ned Lamont is currently completing his second term which will run through January 2027 unless he chooses to run and wins again. What Did Ned Lamont Do Before Becoming Governor?

Prior to serving as governor, Ned Lamont gained varied experiences in public service, business, and education, including the following: Public Service: Ned Lamont was a member of the Greenwich Board of Selectmen and the Board of Estimate and Taxation, including overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets and acting in a bipartisan fashion. He was also the Chair of the State Investment Advisory Council to oversee Connecticut’s multibillion-dollar pension fund. Business: Ned Lamont is the founder of a telecommunications company that served over 400 college campuses and over 1 million students, competing with major companies and winning with a differentiated service. Education and Community Involvement: Ned Lamont taught at Harding High School in Bridgeport, where he encouraged students to think of their businesses. He continues to teach at Central Connecticut State University as an adjunct professor, helping to establish a business start-up competition of considerable success.