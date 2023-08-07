List of Animal Wildlife Sanctuaries in the U.S.

Each wildlife sanctuary in the United States carries its own focus. Some sanctuaries specialise on helping out a particular animal such as horses, elephants and big cats while others focus on taking care of injured or orphaned animals so that they can be released back into the wild.

Animal wildlife sanctuaries are places where rescued animals are given a safe space to live. These places provide care for the animals who have been abused, neglected, abandoned or separated. The United States is home to over 1,000 wildlife sanctuaries.

Here is a list of the top 10 wildlife sanctuaries in the U.S.:

No matter the size or focus of any wildlife sanctuary, the main objective they serve is to protect the wildlife.

The Elephant Sanctuary: This non-profit organisation provides a permanent home to captivated elephants who have been retired from zoos, circuses or any other forms of torture.

The organisation’s website states: “The Elephant Sanctuary exists to provide captive elephants with individualized care, the companionship of a herd, and the opportunity to live out their lives in a safe haven dedicated to their well-being.”

The sanctuary was established in 1995 and since then it has provided a home to over 29 elephants. The Elephant Sanctuary started with 110 acres and now has grown to over 3,060 acres.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary: This organisation is spread across 33,000+ acres of land and serves the objective to protect exotic wild animals from captivity and exploitation.

Located in Colorado, the Wild Animal Sanctuary is home to 750+ animals.

The organisation on its website mentions: “The Wild Animal Sanctuary offers an incredible 33,000+ acres of natural habitats for its rescued animals to enjoy... and is home to more than 750 rehabilitated animals.”

Chimp Haven: Founded in 1995, Chimp Haven was established with a vision to provide care to chimpanzees who have been retired from research or rescued from captivity. The sanctuary is located in Louisiana and has now become home to over 300 chimpanzees.

Chimp Haven’s website states: “With more than 300 chimps, there’s never a dull moment at Chimp Haven!”

The non-profit organisation is spread in 200 acres and boasts about the natural habitat that serves entirely to the chimpanzees’ needs.

Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary: It is a non-profit organisation that serves the purpose to protect and provide a high-quality life of freedom to the wild horses.

Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary is spread over 11,000 acres and is home to over 350 mustangs.

Animal Place: This organisation provides a home for rescued farm animals. The sanctuary is located in Grass Valley, California, and it is home to over 300 rescued animals that includes chickens, turkeys, bunnies, sheep, goats, pigs, cows, and donkeys.

Established in 1988 by Kim Sturla and Ned Buyukmihci, Animal Place is spread across 600 acres of land. It started with an area of 60 acres and grew eventually.

The organisation’s mission according to the website states: “To provide refuge for unwanted farmed animals, to further their welfare through education of the public, and to foster ethics of compassion and responsibility towards nonhuman animals by advocating a vegan lifestyle.”

Catskill Animal Sanctuary: With a mission to rescue farm animals and end their exploitation, Catskill Animal Sanctuary was established in 2001 by Kathy Stevens and Jesse Moore.

The non-profit organisation is spread to 150-acres and has helped over 5,000 animals. The website mentions: “Since the snowy day in January 2001 that a tiny pony named Dino, the sole survivor of a horrific barn fire, hobbled off the trailer and onto our grounds, more than 5,000 animals have called Catskill Animal Sanctuary home.”

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary: Located in Utah, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is home to over 1,600 animals according to their website.

Best Friends was founded in 1984 by a group of friends who were passionate about animal welfare and the main mission is to achieve no-kill across the country.

The website mentions: “Back in 1984, a scrappy group of friends from far corners of the globe settled in a remote area of Utah’s high desert and took the first steps to forever changing the future for pets in shelters.”

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue: Mark and Amy Meyers began the journey of this organisation back in 2000 when they purchased their first pet donkey and noticed other donkeys in their community were facing neglect and abuse.

Since then this organisation’s mission is to offer a safe and loving environment to the abused animal. The donkeys at Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue live in spacious pastures with plenty of room to roam. They are provided with nutritious food and fresh water, and they receive regular veterinary care.

Farm Sanctuary: A non-profit organisation that provides lifelong care for rescued farm animals. The sanctuary was founded in 1986 by Gene Baur and it is located in Watkins Glen, New York.

The organisation’s mission states: “We pursue bold solutions to end animal agriculture and foster just and compassionate vegan living.” It is spread across 275 acres and is home to over 600 rescued animals.

Howling Woods Wolfdog Rescue: This organisation rescues domestic-bred wolves with a vision to protect wolfdogs. This place is accessible through appointment only and was established in 2002 by Michael Hodanish according to NJ Discover.

