In Maui, the wildfires seem to go out of control, so much so that some residents were seen hurling into the sea in order to save themselves from flames. Why do such catastrophic wildfires occur at all? Here's the complete story.

In Maui, the wildfires are getting out of control. Even the emergency crews are unable to aid as the infernos have actually cut off 911 communications and services in Maui. Here's everything to know about wildfires An uncontrolled fire burning in the wildland vegetation is termed a wildfire. It can take place in forests, savannas, grasslands, and many other ecosystems. Wildfires are not limited to any specific environment or continent.

A wildfire can take place in vegetation situated both above and in the soil. Typically, the ground fires ignite in the soil that is loaded with organic matter that can actually feed flames such as plant roots. Such fires can actually burn for a very long time, sometimes even for a complete season. On the other hand, surface fires actually burn in dry or dead vegetation that lies just above the ground.

There can be plenty of reasons for wildfire to take place. The first category of such reasons would definitely be natural causes. Yes, it is not always the fault of humans, but nature too sometimes gets faulty. A lot of forest fires begin from natural reasons such as huge lightning that set trees on fire. Moreover, when nature damages, it knows how to repair it as well. In such types of fires, usually, rain comes and extinguishes the burning wildfire, thereby rescuing damage. Dryness and high atmospheric temperatures are the most favorable situations where such fires emerge.