Some games are entertaining, some are adventurous, but some are so captivating that no matter how tired or exhausted you feel, your mind pushes you to grab your phone for just a single try of the game. Wordle by NewYork Times is one such game. Many word games come and go, but none has touched the craze of Wordle so far. The game is super simple in method, but difficult when one comes to play it. No wonder people across the globe of all age groups are addicted to Wordle.
Today's Wordle play is also super easy and interesting. Eager to know the hints? If you are someone who already knows the beauty of the game, you can simply scroll down to look for the hints we have for you. However, if you are someone new to the game and are unable to understand as to why we appreciate the game so much, stay here and understand what the gameplay is all about.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.
Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.
Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.
How to play Wordle?
Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.
If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.
The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.
How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!
Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end
Now, it’s time for us to introduce you to the exciting Wordle hints!
Wordle 800 Hints for Today, 28th August 2023:
Wordle 800 Hint 1:
The first letter of the word is a consonant.
Wordle 800 Hint 2:
There are two vowels in the Wordle word today.
Wordle 800 Hint 3:
The word either has a “T" or an "S".
Wordle 800 Hint 4:
The vowels sit at the third place and fifth place.
Wordle 800 Hint 5:
One of the vowels in the Wordle word today is either “A” or “I”.
Still confused?
Wordle 800: Super Clue
When the heart gets overwhelmed, you grab a pen and ______________.
Waiting for the answer?
What’s today’s Wordle answer?
Wordle 800, for 28th August, is WRITE.
Could you guess the Wordle of the day right? No matter whether your answer is a YES or a NO, we are sure by now you have got the hang of the fun game.
