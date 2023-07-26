Eagle-Eyed Challenge: Can you spot the hidden guinea pig in the park within 8 seconds?

People all across the world have always been fascinated by optical illusions. These illusory puzzles have shown up in ancient wall murals, paintings, and even architecture. The internet has recently been obsessed with optical illusion puzzles. These optical riddles are often comprised of baffling and mind-boggling pictures of specific objects. These photo puzzles are designed to hone your observational and attention-to-detail skills. And, as usual, we have an interesting and difficult visual puzzle for you today. Do you think you're up for the challenge? Let's get started.

Spot the guinea pig in 8 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion puzzle.

Source: MicroOne Design Bundle

The image above shows a view of a park. You can see plenty of people doing multiple things in the image. You can see some people walking their pets at the park; some are working out; some are painting; some are playing; and some are just chilling. There are many animals to be seen in this picture puzzle, be they dogs or cats. However, there is also a guinea pig hidden in this optical illusion puzzle, and it is your job to find it in the given time. The time limit set for this optical puzzle is 8 seconds. So, set your timers and begin looking for the rodent. All the best.

Have you found the hidden guinea pig yet? You will run out of time in

3…

2…

And 1.

Time out. Were you able to solve this optical illusion challenge? Below is the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden guinea pig. Take a look:

Source: MicroOne Design Bundle

