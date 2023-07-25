Can you solve this ultimate optical challenge? Find the dog hidden in the picture in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions have sparked the curiosity of people all over the world for centuries. The internet has recently been obsessed with optical illusion puzzles. These optical mysteries typically consist of perplexing and mind-blowing illustrations of specific objects. These photo puzzles are meant to sharpen your observational and attention-to-detail abilities. And as usual, we have an entertaining and difficult visual puzzle ready for you today. Do you feel up to the challenge? Let's begin.

Find the dog hidden in the picture in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion puzzle.

Source: Bouncy Mustard

The above image shows hundreds of wooden logs kept in the backyard. Now, at first glance, you may think that there is nothing else in the picture apart from the logs; however, once you take a good look at the picture, you will find something cute and fluffy present in the picture as well. The cute thing in the picture is a dog. Now, your task is to find the dog hidden in the picture puzzle within the given time. You have 7 seconds to pass this challenge, and your time starts now. All the best.

A helpful tip for you- the dog is of the same colour as the logs and is facing away. You are gonna need to have to look for any dog-shaped silhouette. Only then will you be able to pass this ultimate visual challenge? We are giving the solution to this optical illusion challenge below. But make sure that you try to find the dog in the picture within 7 seconds by yourself.

Optical Illusion Solution

The solution to this optical illusion challenge is right below:

Source: Bouncy Mustard

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion puzzle with us.

