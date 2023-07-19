Only the top 3% can find the cat hidden in the tree picture within 7 seconds!

Optical illusions have fascinated and perplexed human minds for generations by testing our capacity to see beyond what is obvious. The aim of optical illusion puzzles is to push the limits of your imagination with mind-boggling pictures that fool our vision and mesmerising designs that defy reason. These puzzles are meant to help you discover what is hidden right in front of you. These optical puzzles are excellent for honing your observational abilities and sharpening your attention to detail. Are you prepared for the optical illusion test that we have prepared for you today? Let's start.

Optical Illusion- Find the cat in 7 seconds

Look at the optical image below:

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a picture of a lone house in the woods, situated nearby a lake. Big trees can be seen in the picture. Apart from the trees, the lake, and the house, there is a mischievous little cat hidden somewhere in the picture. The cat is hiding in a place where it should not be, and you have to find it. To find the little cat, we are giving you 7 seconds. You know what you have to do. Set a timer for 7 seconds, grab your glasses/lenses, and get started. All the best. We are giving the solution to this optical puzzle below, but do not cheat.

Back to today’s optical illusion at hand. Have you found the cat yet? You have run out of time. If you were able to spot the cat in the given time, congratulations. If you were unable to find it, scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

Source: Bright Side

