Only individuals with great observational skills can find the cat in the street picture within 5 seconds!

Optical illusions have fascinated and perplexed human minds for generations by testing our capacity to see beyond what is apparent. Optical illusion puzzles seek to push the limits of your imagination with their mind-boggling images that fool your vision and mesmerising designs that defy reason. These riddles are meant to help you discover what is hidden right in front of you. These exercises are excellent for honing your observational abilities and sharpening your attention to detail. Are you prepared for the optical illusion puzzle that we have for you today? Let's start.

Find the cat in 5 seconds

Source: The Quiz Central

The image above shows a street view of the pretty village of Colmar, which is situated in France. You can see several pretty houses adorned with potted plants in the picture. Although there are no humans present in the picture, there is an adorable cat hidden in it. Your task is to spot the cat within the given time. Are you ready? Set your timers and begin. All the best.

This optical puzzle is not as difficult as you might think. The cat is hidden in a pretty obvious spot, you just need to look. This is why we have given you only 5 seconds to solve this puzzle. This is an easy one, so we are hoping that you will not need the solution to this picture puzzle. Still, we have provided it at the end of this article. You can refer to it if you fail to find the cat in the street picture in 5 seconds.

Optical Illusion Solution

This optical puzzle asked you to spot the cat hidden in the street picture within the given time. Here is the adorable feline:

Source: The Quiz Central

If you liked this, then you can also try these optical illusion puzzles:

Channel your inner detective and spot the man’s lost wallet at the restaurant in 7 seconds!

Only a keen observer will be able to find the racoon at the market in 5 seconds!

You have a powerful vision if you can find the man on the mountain in 5 seconds!