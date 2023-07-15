Only a keen observer will be able to find the racoon at the market in 5 seconds!

We live in a society where mental health is taken for granted more often than not. We are so busy doing different things that we forget to take care of ourselves.

All we (an average person) do is work, sleep, eat, and repeat. This sedentary lifestyle has been proven to be a critical issue for our health.

It also happens that while we take care of our physical health—after all, many a time all of our worth is decided on our appearance and how we look—we often ignore our mental health, which is just as important, if not more important than physical health.

You must be thinking, Why are we talking about mental health in an article about brain teasers?

Well, you may or may not be surprised to know that brain teasers, if solved on a regular basis, can greatly improve our mental health.

Several studies have shown that brain teasers are a tried and tested method to improve critical thinking, problem-solving, and lateral thinking skills. They are a great way to strengthen memory capacity and act as mood boosters.

Adding the cherry to the cake, they are also a wonderful form of entertainment.

Let’s go!

Find the racoon in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the picture puzzle above, you can see several people going on and about at the vegetable and fruit market. Aside from the people and the cute little cat walking on the street, there is something else present in this brain teaser puzzle. A racoon has somehow sneaked into the market and is hiding somewhere. You have 5 seconds to spot it. So go ahead and get started. We will be waiting for you at the end of this article, where we have provided the solution to this brain puzzle. The solution is right below, so do not scroll too far and cheat. All the best.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here is the pesky racoon:

Source: Bright Side

