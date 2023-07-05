Only the most attentive can spot the teacher’s hidden glasses in the classroom within 4 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are designed to assess your ability to observe and pay close attention to detail to the test. They often consist of graphics or patterns that call for a close inspection to spot hidden details or tiny differences. These puzzles can be a fun and difficult approach to sharpening your cognitive skills and increasing your ability to detect even minute differences in the given pictures.

Though these brain puzzles can be difficult at times, they are also a lot of fun to solve. These games provide a wonderful chance to decompress and unwind while also stimulating your mind in a different way.

Get ready for today’s visual test puzzle. Let’s go.

Spot the hidden glasses in 4 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a view of a classroom where you can see a teacher teaching a group of students. The students can be seen sitting on their seats while the teacher stands in front of them. Upon closer inspection, you will notice that the teacher looks somehow lost. The truth is that he has lost his glasses and is currently unable to see clearly. Can you find his glasses for him? You have only 4 seconds to solve this visual puzzle. And your time starts now. Get started. All the best!

The solution is right below. However, refrain from cheating. Try to find the glasses by yourself first. When you have run out of your 4 seconds, scroll down to see whether you solved this ‘find the hidden object’ puzzle correctly or not.

Visual Test Solution

You were asked to spot the hidden glasses in this visual test puzzle. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

Puzzles like this improve your concentration and observation power. So, try to solve at least one every day. Here are a few that you can try:

