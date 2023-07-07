Only 2% can spot the tiger hunting ducks in the picture within 8 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

Spot the tiger in 8 seconds

Source: Pinterest

You can see a group of ducks near a waterbody. The ducks are hiding from one of the fiercest predators on the land. A majestic tiger is lurking near the ducks, biding its time, and waiting for the perfect moment to pounce. You have to save the poor ducks and find the tiger in just 8 seconds. Can you do it?

You know what you have to do. Grab your phones, set the timer to 8 seconds, and get started.

All the best. The solution is given at the end. Scroll down to see it.

Visual test Solution

Here is the hidden tiger:

Source: Pinterest

