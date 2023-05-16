Can you spot the letter ‘S’ hidden in the aquarium within 7 seconds?

Do you consider yourself to be someone who pays great attention to detail? If you do, then we have a challenge for you. To test your attention to detail, we have a really difficult task for you. Are you up for it? We sincerely hope you are, because we are here to help you and to entertain you. So, ready or not, here we go.

Brain Teaser- Spot the letter S within 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at this brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Behance.net

This image was published on Behance.net. The image is created by artist Chuck Dillon. Dillon is an artist from Philadelphia, United States, who has created over 20 artworks and published them on the portal. His art has received over 150k views and 1.6k appreciations. And the picture puzzle we are presenting you with today is one of his famous artworks that has received a lot of attention and appreciation from the public. This image shows a group of students and an adorable dog outside an aquarium. The students are all huddled together, with paint cans and paintings lying on the floor. Some of the students are eating, some are painting and some are observing the scene. There is also a woman among them, who seems to be their teacher. If you take a closer look at the picture puzzle, you will see that the paintings on the floor are of marine/aquatic creatures, ranging from worms and fish to sharks and other sea animals. Now, that you have taken a good look at the picture, the challenge begins.

Somewhere amongst the students, paintings, and the aquarium is hidden the 19the letter of the English alphabet-S. Your task is to spot the letter S within 7 seconds. Can you accomplish this? We will find out soon enough. So, set your timer to 7 seconds and begin.

Your 7 seconds are up. Were you able to solve this brain puzzle? Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

Were you able to spot the hidden letter S in 7 seconds? See it for yourself:

