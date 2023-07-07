You have great survival skills if you can find the crocodile in the murky waters within 5 seconds!

There is a dangerous predator hidden in the murky waters of this optical illusion picture. Can you spot it within 5 seconds?
Did you know that our brain, which is the most important organ of the human body, is often deceived? Yes, our brains are tricked into seeing something that is not present, or vice versa. The ideal example of this trick is an optical illusion puzzle. These puzzles are usually graphical illustrations that frequently conceal something in plain sight. According to researchers, figuring out these illusory riddles provides you with an excellent brain workout, which can greatly enhance your problem-solving and observational skills. Are you ready for a significantly difficult optical puzzle today? Here we go. 

Find the crocodile in 5 seconds

Look at the optical illusion picture puzzle below. 

The image above shows a swamp-like water body. There are mangroves growing around it and there is a dangerous predator hiding in there, biding its time and waiting for the perfect moment to attack. The predator hiding in the murky waters is a crocodile, and it is your job to find it. You have only 5 seconds to spot the crocodile in the water. So, set your timers, and get started. 

Best of luck.

Solving optical illusions on a daily basis improves your observation skills and your focus. It is also a good way to improve your attention to detail. We have revealed the solution to this optical puzzle below. When you have run out of time, scroll down to see it. 

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden crocodile:

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion puzzle with us. Here are a few more like this:

