If you have good observation skills, then you can easily find which character is hiding behind the zigzag lines.

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that must be solved using logical skills. These puzzles generally include tasks such as finding the missing word, object, or number in an image or text. These brain puzzles are quite ubiquitous in our daily lives, and they are often recognized as one of the most effective ways to improve our cognitive abilities.

Brain teasers come in a variety of forms. Some are simple and can be solved using logical or observational skills; while others are complicated and demand your attention, focus, and analytical skills in order to be solved. Solving challenging puzzles and riddles activates your brain cells and improves your cognitive skills.

This is why we've returned with yet another brain problem to spark your vision.

Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Logic Test: You are a logical expert if you can find which shoe does not have a pair in 7 seconds!

Which animated character is hiding behind the zigzag lines?

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows yellow zigzag lines. There is an animated character hiding behind the lines. If you have good observation skills, then you will be able to find out which character is hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle. To make this more challenging, we are introducing a time limit for this puzzle. You have 12 seconds to solve this, so set your timers and get ready. Your time starts now. Best of luck, guys.

You have hawk eyes if you can spot 3 words hidden in the garden picture within 12 seconds!

And time’s up. Were you able to find which character was hidden in this brain puzzle? Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

Homer Simpson, from the animated show ‘The Simpsons’ was hiding behind the zigzag lines. Take a look:

Can you spot a butterfly, a bat, and a duck in the garden within 11 seconds?

You have high-definition eyes if you can spot the soldier’s wife in the 1800s picture within 8 seconds!

You have sharp vision if you can find the tiger at the park in 5 seconds