You have high-definition eyes if you can spot the soldier’s wife in the 1800s picture within 8 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

Spot the soldier’s wife in 8 seconds

Look at today’s visual test puzzle.

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, you can see a soldier navigating his way through a jungle. The soldier is searching for his wife in the jungle. His wife is hiding somewhere, and it is up to you to find her. This is the perfect test of your vision. So, grab your phones, set your timers, and get started. All the best, guys. Here is an important hint for you before you begin, the soldier’s wife is not far away from him. She is very close to him.

We have revealed the solution below. Take a look.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the solution to this visual test puzzle. Take a look yourself:

Did you have fun solving this puzzle with us? If you did, then you need to try this as well:

You have the gift of vision if you can spot the milkmaid in the picture within 8 seconds!

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Put your detective skills to test and spot the hitman in the vintage picture before it’s too late!