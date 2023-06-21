Put your detective skills to test and spot the hitman in the vintage picture before it’s too late!

How attentive do you believe you are? Can you glance at an image and find an item hidden inside it in a short amount of time? If you can, we have a pretty difficult brain puzzle for you. What we have here is another visual test puzzle for you today. The idea behind this visual test is easy. All you need to do is find something hidden within the image. Are you prepared? Let's get started.

Visual Test - Spot the hitman

Source: Pinterest

The image above shows a vintage picture. There are six men standing in a jungle. Four of them are grouped together, and another man is pointing a gun at the group of men. We have seen 5 men in the jungle till now, and there are six in total. Hence, the question arises- where is the sixth man?

Actually, the sixth man is an elite hitman and is hiding somewhere in the jungle. Your goal in this visual puzzle is to find the hitman and stop him before it is too late. Let’s make this challenge a tad bit more difficult by setting a timer. You will get only 6 seconds to spot the hitman. So, get, set, and go. Best of luck.

Scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the hitman.

