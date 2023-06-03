Visual Test: You are highly attentive if you can spot the crow hiding from the wolf in image within 6 seconds!

How attentive do you consider yourself to be? Can you look at an image and spot an item hidden inside it within a limited time? If you can, then we have a very challenging brain puzzle ready for you today. Today, we have yet another visual test puzzle lined up for you. The concept of this visual test is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is spot something hidden inside the image. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Visual Test - Spot the crow in 6 seconds

Look at the image below.

The image is a French puzzle created in the 20th century. The image depicts a scene in a forest. There are hills and trees in this image, and a wolf can be seen standing underneath a tree. The wolf is looking for a crow that is hiding somewhere in the forest. The wolf cannot find the bird, but perhaps you can. You already know that you only have 6 seconds to spot the crow in the image, so set your timer, channel your observation skills, and get started.

The solution is provided at the end. So when you are out of time, scroll down for the solution.

Visual Test Solution

This visual test puzzle asked you to spot the crow hiding from the wolf within 6 seconds. Here is the hidden bird:

