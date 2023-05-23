Visual Test: You have really sharp eyes if you can spot the fifth musketeer in the village within 7 seconds.

Online puzzles where you have to spot hidden items or objects are the newest ‘it’ trend on the internet. Not only are these puzzles fun to solve, but they also aid in improving your cognitive abilities. This is why we have come up with a new type of find the hidden object puzzle- the visual puzzle test. This test is solely designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail. So, if you are looking for a way to test your visual intelligence, you are exactly in the right place.

So, are you ready for a challenge? Do you have what it takes to succeed? Let’s find out.

Visual Test: Spot the fifth musketeer in 7 seconds

Take a good look at the image above. You can see four boys dressed up as musketeers. The boys are holding wooden sticks and standing on a bridge in a village. The boys look frantic, and you can see it in their eyes that they look stressed. The reason why the four musketeers are looking stressed is that they cannot find their friend, the fifth musketeer, anywhere. The fifth musketeer is somewhere in the village, and the goal of this visual test puzzle is to find him in the given time.

As you might have already guessed from the title of the article, you will have only 7 seconds to spot the hidden musketeer. So, set your timer, bust out your magnifying glasses, and get started. We have high hopes for you, and you can do this. All the best!

When you have run out of time, just scroll down to see the solution to this visual test puzzle and double-check whether or not you have found the right solution.

Visual Test Solution

The goal of this hidden object visual test puzzle was to spot the fifth musketeer in 7 seconds. Here is he:

