Visual Test- Test your vision by finding 4 hidden faces near the fountain within 12 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are the newest ‘it’ trend in the world of online puzzles. These puzzles are often mind-boggling images that conceal an item. The hidden item could be anything. It can range from inanimate objects like books to living beings like animals, reptiles, and even human faces. These brain puzzles challenge your vision and stimulate your visual sharpness and cognitive abilities. So, going by that logic, if you solve these puzzles daily, you will greatly enhance your spatial awareness and observation skills.

Today, we have yet another challenging, but fun visual test puzzle lined up for you. Are you ready to test your vision? Let’s go.

Visual Test- Find 4 hidden faces within 12 seconds

Look at the image below:

Source: illusionen.biz

There are 4 faces hidden in this visual test puzzle image. The image above depicts a woman standing by an old fountain, looking lost and sad. The reason she is looking so sad is because she cannot find her brothers. She tried looking for them, but her efforts have been in vain. However, her brothers are playing a prank on her. They are all hiding somewhere by the fountain, and you have to find them.

As you might have guessed, you have only 12 seconds to find the hidden faces near the fountain. So, set your timer and get ready.

If you want some time, then you can try looking for the snake hidden in the desert.

So… how many faces have you found yet? We believe that you are about to run out of time, so hurry up and find them all quickly.

3…

2…

…1

And time’s up. Stop whatever you are doing and scroll down, because we are revealing the solution now.

Visual Test Solution

Your goal in this hidden object visual test was to spot 4 hidden faces near the fountain within 12 seconds. Here they are:

We hope that you had fun solving this visual test puzzle with us. Here is another one for you, if you would like to go for another round. Hope you like it

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes and spot the witch at the antique store within 6 seconds!





