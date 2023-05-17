Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes and spot the witch at the antique store within 6 seconds!

How good do you think you are at discovering things? If you want to know the solution to this question, you've come to the correct place. Hidden object brain teasers are perhaps the most efficient and effective technique to put your detective and/or observation skills to the test. The objects in these puzzles are cleverly hidden in such a way that they are extremely tough to find. Solving these brain problems demands keen observation abilities. So, do you have the aforementioned abilities? Let’s see if you can handle this particular brain challenge or not.

Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Brain Teaser- Spot the witch at the antique store within 6 seconds

Look at the brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

You can see a number of people browsing in what looks like an antique store. If you look at the picture, you will see that there are a lot of antique vases in the shop. The people in the shop include women, men, and even children. They are all dressed up in old-age garb. While the picture may look normal at first glance, there is something or someone sinister in the antique store. Your goal, as you might have already guessed, is to spot the sinister witch at the store. You have 6 seconds to spot the witch, so keep your wits about you. Set your timer to 6 seconds and begin the search.

Solving this brain puzzle requires Sherlock Holmes-like skills. Are you fit to be a detective? We will find out once the timer of 6 seconds comes to a stop.

We believe that you have run out of your 6 seconds. So, were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle? We sincerely hope you were, because we are revealing the solution now.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot the witch at the antique store within 6 seconds in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the solution;

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to spot this puzzle, congratulations. If you were unable to solve this, then fret not, we have another challenge for you. Let’s see if you can crack it. Take a look:

