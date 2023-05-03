Can you find the weight of cat, dog, and rabbit in 15 seconds? Test your IQ!

Brain teasers are puzzles that warrant quick thinking and proper implementation of logical skills. These words may scare you into thinking that these puzzles are difficult to solve; they are not. They are fairly easy to solve and don't require much brainstorming. All you have to do is use your common sense, logical thinking, or observational skills to solve these types of puzzles.

We have a riddle prepared for you today that requires you to use basic mathematical skills that you might have learned in school. Even 5th graders can solve this brain riddle. So, are you ready for this brain teaser? Let’s begin!

Find the weight of cat, dog, and rabbit in 15 seconds

Take a look at the brain teaser picture below.

In the image above, you can see a cat, a dog, and a rabbit on weighing scales. The first scale reads the weight of the cat and the dog. Their combined weight is 10 kilogrammes.

The second scale reads the weight of the dog and the rabbit. Their combined weight is 20 kilogrammes.

The third scale reads the weight of the dog and the cat. Their combined weight is 24 kilogrammes.

The fourth scale is weighing all three animals- the cat, the dog, and the rabbit- but, their combined weight is not known. This is what you have to find out. What is the combined weight of the cat, the dog, and the rabbit?

All the best!

This is a simple puzzle that requires basic arithmetic knowledge. You must have practised these types of problems in elementary school, so use that knowledge here and try to solve this puzzle in 15 seconds. We are counting on you. The solution to this riddle is provided right below. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving this brain teaser puzzle by yourself first.

Whenever you are ready, scroll down for the solution.

Solution- Find the weight of cat, dog, and rabbit

Here is the solution to the brain puzzle:

Let the weight of the cat be C, dog be D, and rabbit be R.

Now, C + R = 10

D + R = 20

D + C = 24

C + D + R = ???

Let’s use the first equation and find the value of C.

C = 10 - R

Moving on to the second equation, let’s find the value of D.

D + 20 - R

Now, substitute the values of C and D in the third equation.

(20 - R) + (10 - R) = 24

=> 20 + 10 - R - R = 24

=> 30 - 2R = 24

=> 6 = 2R

=> 3 = R

So, the weight of the rabbit is 3 kg.

Substitute the weight of the rabbit in the last equation.

(C + D) + R = ?

=> 24 + 3 = ?

=> 27

So, the combined weight of the cat, dog, and rabbit is 27 kg.

Alternatively, you can substitute the weight of the rabbit in the first two equations and find out the weight of the cat and the dog, then use them to solve the fourth equation.

You will find that the cat weighs 7 kg and the dog weighs 17 kg.

We hope you liked this brain teaser puzzle. Try your hand at this well:

