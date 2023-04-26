Brain Teaser Challenge: Only eagle-eyed people can spot the dog’s lost bone at the bonfire in 6 seconds!

Brain Teaser Challenge: Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are a great way to increase mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle, or you can also say "brain riddle." Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

But hurry nonetheless, because there are only 8 seconds given to you for this particular brain teaser.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser Challenge: Spot the dog’s lost bone in 6 seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Behance.net

In this brain teaser puzzle, you can see a group of people in a camp. It is nighttime, and they have lit up a bonfire to enjoy the wilderness. There is also an adorable dog among them.

As you can see, the dog is searching for something in the van. The thing is that it has lost its bone and cannot find it anywhere.

Can you spot it?

This is today’s challenge. Can you spot the dog’s lost bone in the given time?

After reading the title, you must know how much time you have to solve this challenge.

You have 6 seconds to solve this hidden object puzzle.

So, are you ready?

Let the challenge begin. Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully and look for any hidden details if you want to solve this problem.

The solution to this puzzle is given at the end, however, we would like to ask you to scroll straight to the answer before solving the riddle by yourself first. If you cheat, you will not find out whether or not you have eagle eyes.

The clock’s ticking.

Have you found the lost bone yet?

Hurry up.

The countdown is going to begin.

3

2

1

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then amazing! You have eagle eyes. Scroll down to see the solution to this puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this riddle, you had to spot the dog’s lost bone in 6 seconds. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, fret not, here is its solution.

We hope you enjoyed solving this brain teaser with us. You can also try:

You have exceptional observational skills if you can spot the M hidden among Ws in 5 seconds!

Only the sharpest brain can guide the crocodile to its home in this puzzle maze in 15 seconds!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Your common sense is better than others if you can find the weight of the three dogs in 20 seconds.







