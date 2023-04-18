Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Your common sense is better than others if you can find the weight of the three dogs in 20 seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser- Find the weight of three dogs in 20 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.



In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you have to find the weight of the three dogs as shown in the image above. You can see four weighing scales in this riddle. The first scale reads the combined weight of the two dogs- 20 kg, the second scale reads 10 kg, the third scale reads 24 kg, and the last scale’s measurement is up to you to figure out.

You have to find the combined weight of the three adorable dogs in this brain teaser puzzle.

Can you?

Well, let’s test your common knowledge with this puzzle.

Are you up for the challenge?

Let’s hope you are; because your time starts now.

All the best.

The solution to this online riddle is provided at the end of this article. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the end. If you cheat, you will never find out how good your common sense is.

Have you solved this tricky riddle yet?

If not, then hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

Observe the image carefully, and you will be able to solve it easily.

The countdown is going to begin now.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If you were, then congratulations. You have better common sense than others.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

Let the 1st dog be A, 2nd dog be B and the third dog be C.

As per the first equation,

A + B = 10 kg

=> B = 10 - A

According to the second equation,

C + B = 20 kg

Let’s substitute the value of B in this equation,

=> C + 10 - A = 20

=> C - A = 10

=> C = 10 + A

According to the third equation,

C + A = 24 kg

Substituting the value of C in this equation,

10 + A + A = 24

=> 2A = 14

=> A = 7

Similarly, we can find the value of B and C by substituting the value of A = 7 in the above equations.

A = 7

B = 3

And C = 17

Now, we need to find the weight of all three dogs combined,

A + B + C =?

7 + 3 + 17 = 27

Hence, the combined weight of the three dogs is 27 kg.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

