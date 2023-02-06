Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ—brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Accept Our Challenge And Spot The Mistakes In This 90-Year Puzzle Within 15 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser challenge.

Source: Bright Side

Test Your Vision By Spotting The Man Wearing The “Number 1” T-Shirt In The Crowd In 9 Secs!

This is a 90-year-old puzzle that was published on the cover of the Science and Invention magazine in 1928. According to the magazine’s editorial team, there are a total of 48 mistakes in this brain teaser puzzle. However, to this day, no one has been able to find all of the differences.

Even after 90 years, this puzzle has remained unsolvable. Fortunately, we have found a few mistakes in this picture puzzle, and are challenging you to do the same.

Can you find the mistakes in the puzzle in the allotted time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle. You have 15 seconds to spot the mistakes.

Test Your Brain By Finding The Robber In The City In 7 Seconds!

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 15 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

Only Someone As Smart As Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Fake Doctor In 5 Seconds!

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot the mistakes?

Some of you may have easily found the mistakes in the picture; congratulations.

And some of you might not have found the mistakes just as easily. If you were unable to spot the mistakes, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Spot The Carrots Among The Vegetables In 5 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the mistakes in this 90-year-old puzzle in 15 seconds. In case you were unable to spot the mistakes in the puzzle, worry not, scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser IQ test puzzle. There are a total of 20 mistakes highlighted in this brain teaser solution.

Note: There are a total of 48 mistakes in this picture puzzle. If you can find more mistakes, apart from the ones mentioned here, feel free to reach out to us.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

Only People With High Brain Power Can Spot The Odd One Out In 3 Seconds!

People With Exceptional Observation Skills Can Find The Bird With The Party Hat In 9 Secs!

Can You Spot All Six Words Hidden In This Snowy Picture In 8 Seconds?

Can You Find The Owl In The Woods In 4 Seconds?

Geniuses Can Easily Find The Hidden Lipstick In 3 Seconds. Can You?

Can you Spot The Mummy With Red Eyes In 9 Seconds?

You Are A Proven Genius If You Can Find The Giraffe In 4 Seconds!











