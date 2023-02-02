Brain teasers are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem.

As fun as they are, brain teaser puzzles also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength, and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical responsible for your mood.

So, here we are with another brain teaser picture puzzle to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits.

Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s begin!

Brain Teaser Challenge: Test Your Brain By Finding The Robber In The City In 7 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Pinterest

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see the image of a sprawling modern city. You can also see the skyscrapers, shops, the street, and traffic lights. But what you cannot see is the robber robbing a store in broad daylight.

The challenge in this brain teaser is to find the robber in the given time. As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser.

You have 7 seconds to find the robber in the city.

This brain teaser challenge is pretty tough. So before we start, go get your glasses, or lenses, whatever you prefer, and relax.

This brain teaser challenge is meant for your fun and entertainment, do not get overworked if you fail to solve this challenge.

Let’s begin. Your time starts now.

All the best!

We have given the solution to this brain teaser challenge at the end. But refrain from scrolling straight to the answer, and try to solve this brain teaser puzzle by yourself first.

Remember, you only have 7 seconds to find the robber.

Ask yourself, what does a robber do? A robber robs a store or bank or any other valuable place.

Try looking around the stores in the city and you will find the nasty robber.

Hurry up. The clock’s ticking!

1… 2… and 3

Time’s up!

We hope that you were able to find the robber in the city in 7 seconds or less. Some of you may have been able to solve this brain teaser challenge, and some of you might have failed to do so. If you were unable to find the robber, scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle challenge, you had to find the robber in the city in 7 seconds or less. In case you were unable to find the robber, scroll down to see where the pesky robber was hiding after robbing the store.

Source: Pinterest

Congratulations to those who were able to find the robber in the picture. For those who couldn’t, better luck next time.

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser. Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

