Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher.

Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain.

This brainteaser's answer is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going straight to the answer.

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser Challenge: You Are A Proven Genius If You Can Find The Giraffe In 4 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Puzzle Prime

Can you find the hidden giraffe?

Yes?

Great! You have only 4 seconds to find the animal. And your time starts now!

All the best!

Consider this as a test of your observation skills and genius.

However, we won't judge if you fail to find the hidden giraffe in the given time.

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You are a proven genius with great observation skills.

For those of you who were unable to find the hidden giraffe, we are willing to give you a second chance and a hint.

Because we believe in second chances and everyone deserves them.

Hint: What do giraffes eat? Leaves, right? So, In order to find the giraffe, try looking in a leafy area.

Found the hiding place of the giraffe now?

We sincerely hope that you solved it right because we will be revealing the answer now.

Brain Teasers Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden giraffe in 4 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the giraffe, don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Puzzle Prime

Amazing, right?

The giraffe was able to blend perfectly into the background, making it harder to spot.

But, your observant eyes were able to spot it. We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

