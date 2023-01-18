Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Attentive Are You? Prove Yourself By Finding 3 Mistakes In The Nursery In 11 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a messy nursery of an infant. There are clothes and toys strewn on the floor. We cannot blame them. Where there are kids, there is a mess.

Anyways, the nursery may appear normal at first, however, there are certain things that are wrong in the picture.

To be precise, there are 3 mistakes in the picture of the nursery. Your goal in this brain teaser is to find the 3 mistakes before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you a total of 11 seconds to find the mistakes.

We bet you can’t find it in the given time. Can you?

Consider this a test of your attentiveness.

So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 11 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether you have a great attention span or not.

Meanwhile, you can try these two challenges:

Anyways, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hidden parrot yet?

Your 11 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find 3 mistakes in the nursery in 11 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the mistakes, don’t worry, we are revealing the answers now.

Take a look at the picture below.

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

