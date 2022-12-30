Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Even Geniuses Have Failed To Find The Snake Hiding Among Giraffes In 5 Secs!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a group of giraffes standing in a jungle. Among the herd is a sneaky little snake and you have to find it before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you 8 seconds to find the snake hiding among the giraffes.

Can you find it?

It is being said that even geniuses have failed to find the hiding snake in 5 seconds or less.

Are you smarter than them?

Let’s find out by testing your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you belong to the genius faction or not.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that octopuses punch fish out of spite?

Researchers have captured several videos of octopuses hitting fish. The octopus would sometimes aim at a fish and strike it with an explosive move, for no apparent reason. These punches were directed toward many fish species. Researchers believe that this behavior serves an important purpose.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hiding snake yet?

Your 5 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hiding snake in 5 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the hidden snake, then don’t worry, we are revealing its hiding spot now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

