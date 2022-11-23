Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man In 5 Seconds?

If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), or Tony Stark aka Iron Man, or Robert Downey Jr, then you have to solve this brain teaser.

Because only true marvel fans will be able to solve this brain teaser. Will you be able to solve this brain puzzle on Iron Man?

Let’s test your love for Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Are you ready?

Let’s start.

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man?

Look at the brain teaser picture given below.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

The above picture is a still from one of Marvel’s blockbusters starring Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man 3.

The picture where Tony Stark is standing near his collection of Iron Man suits may seem normal at first glance; however, as many of you might have already guessed, it is not.

There is a huge mistake in this picture.

Can you spot it? Test your inner Iron Man fan with this brain teaser.

Also, you have only 5 seconds to guess what’s wrong in this brain teaser.

Are you ready?

Your time starts now!

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answer, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony.

Have you solved this fun Iron Man brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks!

We hope you were able to spot the mistake in this picture of Iron Man because we are revealing the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this Marvel brain teaser, we asked you to spot the mistake in the picture of Iron Man in 5 seconds.

If you were to solve this in 5 seconds or even less, then congratulations. You, my friend, are a true marvel fan.

We are going to reveal the answer for the people who were unable to solve the Iron Man brain teaser.

Look where Tony Stark is standing. He is standing near his collection of Iron Man suits, each better than the last with the latest technological modifications.

Now, do not look anywhere else. You have to pay close attention to the Iron Man Suits lined up inside their cases.

One of these suits is not like the others.

We are giving you a second chance to spot the mistake.

Found it yet?

Let us tell you what’s wrong.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

The second suit to the right, the one that is yellow in color, is not actually a suit.

It's Bumblebee.

What’s Bumblebee doing in an Iron Man movie?

Wrong movie, buddy!

In case you don’t know, Bumblebee is one of the most famous transformers in the Transformers movie franchise.

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

