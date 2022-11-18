Solving puzzles has always been a favorite pastime for children. The same holds true for adults who enjoy playing games or solving riddles.

Brainteasers are a type of puzzle where the goal is to solve a problem using logic and deduction.

Brainteasers are a form of mental exercise that helps improve cognitive skills such as memory, attention span, concentration, and reasoning. They also stimulate the mind and increase creativity.

There are several types of brainteasers, each designed to test a specific skill. Some examples include picture puzzles, crossword puzzles, word searches, and logic puzzles. Solving these puzzles requires logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Here is an interesting brain teaser for you. This puzzle is said to have puzzled even the smartest of minds. Will you be able to solve it? Or will you be puzzled as well? Let’s find out.

Brain Teaser: This Famous Puzzle Has Puzzled Hundreds. Can YOU Solve It?

Look at the brain teaser question posted below.

Sorry, for the long text. We couldn’t edit this brain teaser into a picture puzzle.

Consider this as a test of your logical thinking.

Are you ready?

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Before you begin, allow us to give you a small hint.

Brain Teaser Hint: Read every sentence carefully. The answer is right there in front of you. You just have to dig a little deep and think to find it.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

We told you to read every sentence carefully. The answer was right there in the question.

The native who crossed the road was lying.

Consider it this way: If you ask a native belonging to the East side (someone who tells the truth) where he is from, he will certainly respond that he is from the "East side."

On the other hand, a liar (from the West side) will lie and claim to be from the "Eastside".

Therefore, the native beside the hut had to say that he is from the "Eastside" of the island when asked, regardless of where he was from.

However, the messenger native replied, "He said he's from the West side of the island," so he lied.

If you were able to find which one of the two natives was lying in this brain teaser logic puzzle then congratulations!

However, if you were unable to solve this puzzle, we can only wish you better luck next time.

