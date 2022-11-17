Open Sesame! But The Door Just Won’t Open. Can You Guess The Password And Open The Door In This Brain Teaser?

At this point, you must be well aware of the benefits of solving brain teasers on a regular basis. Right?

This brain teaser is another picture puzzle where you have to use your logic, critical thinking, and analytical skills, to try and solve it.

Can You Guess The Password And Open The Door In This Brain Teaser?

Look at the image posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you are stuck inside a cave full of treasures of every sort.

We know you must be reminded of one of the most popular and nostalgic fables of your and our childhood, Ali Baba and the forty thieves.

In order to relive the nostalgia, you try saying, “open sesame” in order to try and open the door of the cave. However, the door does not open.

The door may look old and tattered but it has a modern lock system (the thieves are technologically advanced now).

You spot the modern lock system on the right side of the door and go towards it. Upon reaching the lock, you notice that it requires a password consisting of 7 letters and five of the alphabet are already on display.

The displayed alphabets are S, M, T, W, and T.

All you have to do now is to guess the remaining two alphabets.

Before jumping straight to the lock system and typing out random letters, you should know that you have only 3 tries to guess the correct password. If you fail to do so, then you will be locked forever in the cave, where no one will be able to find you.

So, think rationally and approach carefully.

This time, we are not going to burden you with the responsibility of guessing the password in a limited time, as you already have 3 tries to guess the password.

So, can you guess the password?

Have you guessed the password yet?

Remember, there are only three tries and more than half of the alphabetical password is already visible. You just have to guess the remaining two letters.

There is no time limit, but you have to hurry up.

Remember that there is a certain pattern that these letters follow.

If you are done with the three tries, then we are going to reveal the answer now.

But, if you are still guessing, then try to solve it by yourself first, and do not jump straight to the answers.

We meant when we said you can do this.

So, we are revealing the answer below.

Brain Teaser Answer

You can clearly see that in this brain teaser, where you have to guess the password consisting of 7 alphabets, 5 of which are already displayed on the lock system.

The displayed letters are- S, M, T, W, and T

If you look carefully, then you’ll realize that these are the initials of the days in a week, starting from Sunday (S).

So, applying this logic, the remaining two letters are: F and S (Friday and Saturday)

So, the password is S M T W T F S.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the password in 3 tries or less, then yay, the door has opened up for you.

However, if you failed to guess the password, then you are stuck inside the cave.

