Brain Teaser: New Circus in the Town lost its Magical Pig. Can you find the lost piggy before the show STARTS?

Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and help circus staff find the magical pig before the show starts. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the Magical Pig?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the magical piglet within 10 seconds. Although the answer is just in front of you, varied objects and items in the bright tone background turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the magical piglet hidden among other performing animals. The notorious piggy often uses his powers to hide in a way to irritate his masters. And it is sure he must be hiding somewhere behind Jumbo the elephant or Ella the horse.

And the worst is that only 10 seconds are left for the Magical Pig show to begin.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns. This will help you not miss even the slightest hint. And yes the answer is in front of you!

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the missing umbrella. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the ball kept near the leg of the giant purple Jumbo The Elephant. The notorious magical pig is resting there.

I-SPY, I can see the pink ears and snout. OINK!

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the lost magical pig.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.