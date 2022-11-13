Brain Teaser: Kitty the cat is Missing! Help to find her within 7 seconds.

Sunday with an amazing set of brain teasers, oh not a Bad idea! Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the missing cat in the picture puzzle. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the missing cat?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the cat name kitty missing. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical appearance of hamsters on a similar tone background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the missing cat hidden in the group of hamsters. Hamsters are rodents established as popular small pets. Differences here can be of color, shape, size, and objects. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the differences even more difficult.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. So, now gaze through all rows and columns to find the odd emoji. This will help you to not miss even the slightest difference. And yes the answer is in front of you!

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the missing Kitty. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image. In case of confusion, draw the focus on the ears of animals to find the difference.

Look at the picture below to find the lost kitty.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.