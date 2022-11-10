Brain Teaser: Accept the Challenge and Spot the Two Differences between the Pictures!

Move toward the end of the week with this amazing set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the two differences between the two pictures. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the differences between the two pictures?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the two differences between the two pictures. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical appearance on a similar tone background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the two differences between the picture of a long-braided girl plucking apples from the tree. Differences here can be of color, shape, size, and objects. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the differences even more difficult.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. So, to make it easy to gaze, divide the picture with imaginary lines and now go through all rows and columns. This will help you to not miss even the slightest difference. And yes the answer is in front of you!

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the two differences. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the right and the bottom of the image. The number of apples on the extreme right and the color of the girl's shoes are different.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the two differences.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.